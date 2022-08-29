Aging & Style
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle makes Best Cruiser Calendar

KHP calendar cruiser.
KHP calendar cruiser.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is riding in style. Soon, the whole world will see.

A KHP cruiser will be featured in the 2023 Best Cruiser Calendar. The public voted for the honor, and the cruiser will be featured in the ‘September’ page of the calendar.

“Thank you for your support, encouragement and votes over the past few weeks,” the KHP said on social media.

Purchasing the calendar supports the American Association of State Troopers scholarship fund. You can order a copy at www.statetroopers.org beginning around Oct. 1.

