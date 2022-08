“It is unbelievable that the same people who voted to put the location of a statue on the ballot, refused today to give Jackson County voters a voice about their own bodies or those of their wives, mothers, sisters and daughters.

I cannot understand how anyone could stand in the way of allowing Jackson County voters the opportunity to voice their opposition to a law that makes it a crime for a victim of rape or incest to terminate their pregnancy. As the second-largest county in the state, our residents deserve to have their say on this important health care issue and show our country that despite the views of a few, we value human dignity, freedom of choice and individual liberty.

Though I am disappointed by today’s outcome, I am not discouraged and vow to keep standing up for women in Jackson County and our democratic process.”