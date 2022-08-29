FORECAST: Muggy weather Monday precedes chance of afternoon storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure and its respective cold front continues to stretch horizontally across the central plains towards the Great Lakes.

This storm system will deepen south as we move through the day Monday increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by early this afternoon.

A severe weather threat is possible between the time of 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday. So far, if severe weather is present, heavy rain, damaging wind, and frequent lightning are more of a concern than hail and tornado development.

With the passage of this front, temperatures will cool back down to seasonal within the mid-80s by Tuesday. A drier trend takes over as high pressure builds throughout the Central Plains. We expect high pressure to break down and transition east by the end of Thursday and will aid in pulling in a weak wave from the west.

There are signs of an isolated shower or weak thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday. We’ll take a break from wet weather chances for the end of the weekend but produce and new area of low pressure by the end of next Tuesday which results in a better opportunity for scattered showers and storm activity.

Temperatures throughout this timeframe remain seasonal in the mid-80s.

