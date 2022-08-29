Dunkin’ offers teachers free coffee on Sept. 1, chance to win free coffee for 1 year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas teachers will get free coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts on Thursday, Sept. 1, as well as a chance to win free coffee for a year.

As teachers return to their classrooms for the start of a new school year, Dunkin’ Donuts says it is brewing up the perfect way to thank those who go above and beyond for students.

In celebration of all local educators, Dunkin’ said participating restaurants throughout the Sunflower State will treat teachers to a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.

In honor of the special offer, Dunkin’ said it will also host the “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes where Kansans can nominate one deserving teacher for a chance to win free coffee for an entire year - as well as a coffee break for their school.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 5, Dunkin’ said guests can submit their nominations online and follow instructions to complete the registration form.

Dunkin’ noted that one grand prize winner in Kansas will be chosen for free coffee for a year along with the coffee break - which will consist of a $300 delivery full of Dunkin’ treats to keep their school runnin’ on Dunkin’.

As an extra thank you to teachers, Dunkin’ also said it will provide 200 $1 medium hot or iced coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 nominated teachers to share with their staff.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

For more information or to nominate a teacher, click HERE.

