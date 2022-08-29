Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have new information regarding the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed Charles Criniere as he was riding his bike in Kansas City this weekend.

On Saturday morning, Ryan Corrigan lost his dear friend.

“I have gone to the very spot where the accident happened on three different occasions now,” said Corrigan.

Criniere was riding his bike, heading south on View High Drive in KCMO, when a vehicle that was also going south hit him and never stopped.

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white 2017-2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right, front passenger side and grill area.

“The emotions that go with that, the lack of accountability that that shows, it’s just insanely sad that a person can do that,” Corrigan said.

Criniere leaves behind a wife and 10 children, who he was the main financial provider for.

He was also a well-known teacher at Martin City Middle School.

Corrigan said Criniere loved all of his students.

“He would be praying for these kids by name almost daily,” he recalled. “Just telling me their stories... ‘This kid’s struggling with this, let’s pray for him.’ Man, he cared so much about those kids.”

The Grandview School District released a statement saying, in part: “On behalf of our entire school community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and all who knew and loved Mr. Criniere, during this difficult time. While the family undoubtedly continues to grieve, we share in their profound loss. This heartbreaking tragedy reminds all of us how precious life is.”

It was a precious life that was devoted, every day, to spreading joy and helping others. Now, the community is just hoping they can give back that same love in return.

Corrigan said: “The YouTube video that everybody has been watching, he’s encouraging people. ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.’ I would want to tell Charlie the same thing. ‘Hey man, it’s going to be OK. We got you. We are going to step up. We are going to be bros and take care of your family.’”

If you would like to help support the family a GoFundMe page has been created. To access it, just click this link.

