City leaders demand action as surge in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts continue

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing failures to install engine immobilizers in their cars, St. Louis City officials are calling for action to combat the surge of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

In a letter sent to top officials at Kia America and Hyundai Motor North America, local leaders are demanding the companies make changes that deter car thieves. The city also threatened to “seek all legal remedies available to the City.”

“Kia and Hyundai’s failure to install engine immobilizers enables thieves--often juveniles-to steal those vehicles in a matter of seconds, and, because of this failure, the City is on pace to surpass the total number of vehicle thefts for the entire 2021 calendar year by the end of August 2022,” the St. Louis City Counselor Sheena Hamilton wrote in a letter. “Worse still, stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being used in the commission of violent crime throughout the City.”

On June 26, officials said a stolen Hyundai Elantra and Kia Optima were involved in a shootout that left six other cars riddled with bullets and damaged. In July, a 17-year-old was struck by a bullet inside an apartment when someone inside a stolen Hyundai Sonata fired shots in a busy intersection south of downtown St. Louis.

There have been 356 Kia and Hyundai cars reported stolen from August 1 through August 13, 2022. Approx. 77% of the stolen vehicles were taken from that timeframe. In July alone, the city averaged 21 car thefts daily. More than 1,500 vehicle thefts or attempted thefts of those two models were reported since January.

