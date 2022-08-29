Aging & Style
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries.

According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday in the area of Highway 58 and SW 1001st Road shortly before 2 p.m. That is just to the east of Holden in Johnson County, Missouri.

MSHP’s log says a 2003 Mercury hit the back of the horse and buggy. No further details surrounding the crash or the circumstances leading up to it are available.

Three children - aged 3, 5, and 7 years old - sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in the Kansas City area. Two of them had to be flown there.

A 33-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries and a 38-year-old man had minor injuries. They were taken to one of the KC-area hospitals.

The person driving the Mercury, a 71-year-old man, reportedly sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

