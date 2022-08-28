Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting KC past Earthquakes 1-0

KANSAS CITY, KS FILE: Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) celebrates after a goal...
KANSAS CITY, KS FILE: Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) celebrates after a goal in the first half of an MLS match between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City on May 5, 2018 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored 10 minutes into the match and John Pulskamp made it stand up as Sporting Kansas City held off the San Jose Earthquakes for a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Sallói’s sixth goal of the season helped Sporting KC (8-15-5) beat San Jose (6-12-9) for the 14th time in 16 home matches.

Pulskamp made four saves to earn a clean sheet for Sporting KC.

JT Marcinkowski saved seven shots for San Jose, which was trying for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.

Sporting KC is 8-1-4 in its last 13 matches against the Earthquakes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals right fielder Kyle Isbel catches a line drive for the out on San Diego...
Royals take early lead, falter and fall to Padres, 4-3
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (pictured) and general manager Brett Veach will...
Chiefs trim roster ahead of Tuesday deadline
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Baseball Team of the Week!
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
Big 12 last time at 10 teams; Oklahoma State seeks 2nd title