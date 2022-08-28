Police investigating triple shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting early Sunday morning has left at least two people in critical condition.

Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri.

The restaurant is located on Hickman Mills Drive just south of Longview Road. The area is just east of I-49. Police said the bar was closing when the incident took place.

KCPD have not released any suspect information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.