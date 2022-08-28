Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Police investigating triple shooting in KCMO

FILE
FILE(KFYR-TV)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting early Sunday morning has left at least two people in critical condition.

Kansas City Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri.

The restaurant is located on Hickman Mills Drive just south of Longview Road. The area is just east of I-49. Police said the bar was closing when the incident took place.

KCPD have not released any suspect information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
police lights
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the...
Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed
A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the...
Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed