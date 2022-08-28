One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident.
KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Police have not identified the victim, but did say the driver stayed at the scene.
Southbound 71-Highway is currently closed to traffic so police can investigate.
