No injuries following fire at horse stable in Overland Park

There were no injuries reported following a fire at an Overland Park horse stable Sunday...
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena.

The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, all individuals and horses were evacuated prior to the crews arriving.

The horse stable was destroyed by the fire. The area connected to the stable suffered moderate fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

