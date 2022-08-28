Aging & Style
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the fire was under control by 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

