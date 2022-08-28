Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the northland Saturday morning, she got a strange phone call.

“The phone number that showed up on my Bluetooth in my car was a 415 number. I answered the call, and they told me they were with Uber, with the corporate office,” Urton said.

She said the person on the call claimed that she was letting other people use her account. By that time, she realized a rider wasn’t coming.

“When you’ve been waiting on someone more than five minutes then you’re eligible for a cancellation fee. and the person that was on the other end of the phone told me to take the fee off. So, I was a little bit startled,” Urton said.

Next, they asked for her checking account information to verify her Uber account. After that they sent a suspicious text message. Urton said that raised a red flag for her.

“I told the person if they would like to hold on, I would call my bank to confirm that they’re sending me an email asking for my personal information, which didn’t make sense to me,” said Urton.

At that point, the person on the phone hung up.

Urton said she’s grateful she caught this, and she wants to make sure others know to be careful.

“I wanted to share the information with other drivers because I know that there are a lot of older people who drive Uber part-time like and they may have been intimidated by the caller and give their information,” she said.

KCTV5 reached out to Uber for comment. According to a spokesperson, they said Uber would never call or text to ask anyone for their personal information. They also ask that if your account is ever compromised to reach out so they can investigate.

