Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend

Katie Black.
Katie Black.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in July 2021.

Katie Black, 27, was sentenced on Friday by a Jackson County judge.

Black pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

Ryan Wheeler was killed by gunfire on July 7, 2021.

Court records say one of Wheeler’s relatives told a detective that Black was angry after she discovered Wheeler was sending romantic text messages to other women.

Black initially told police she accidentally shot her boyfriend. However, she later said they were arguing and she fired a shot to scare him. A second shot was fired to strike him, court records state.

