Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed down I-435 westbound in the area. A dispatcher tells KCTV5 News there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.