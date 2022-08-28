Aging & Style
Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck...
Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed down I-435 westbound in the area. A dispatcher tells KCTV5 News there were no injuries.

