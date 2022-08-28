Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation.

Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp.

Crews said they had to use 800-feet of hose to put out the fire.

The fire happened in the woods behind the Midway Shopping Center in KCK.

There were no injuries reported, according to the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department.

