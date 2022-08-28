Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under...
The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation.(KCKFD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation.

Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp.

Crews said they had to use 800-feet of hose to put out the fire.

The fire happened in the woods behind the Midway Shopping Center in KCK.

There were no injuries reported, according to the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Family, friends: Man killed in Lee’s Summit hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Katie Black.
Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
police lights
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO