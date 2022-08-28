Aging & Style
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Harrisonville police and fire departments are investigating a fire that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at the Harrisonville Villas housing complex located on Timber Lane just west of South Jefferson Parkway. The housing complex is just eat of 291-Highway.

The fire happened in the 500-block of Timber Drive. No other injuries were reported, but several units were reported to have sustained water damage and their residents may be displaced.

Police have yet to release the name of the victim and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

