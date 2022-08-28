Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible overnight

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Showers and a few storms will be scattered across the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Any rain the develops in the morning should clear out by midday into the early afternoon as temperatures warm back near 90 degrees.

We could see one to two rounds of rain return to the area on Monday. The first round could develop in the Northern Plains and push south closer to Missouri or miss us altogether. The next round will arrive Monday night but should be gone before daybreak on Tuesday. This second round looks more likely for us as we head through the next week.

After the rain is gone we should cool down with highs in the low to mid 80s through the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Showers and a few storms will be scattered across the area this evening into the overnight hours.
FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible overnight
10-day forecast
FORECAST: Saturday evening showers possible, dry week ahead
10-day forecast
FORECAST: Saturday in the 80s with evening storm chances
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: A hot Friday, with a wet weekend ahead of us