FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible overnight

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Showers and a few storms will be scattered across the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Any rain the develops in the morning should clear out by midday into the early afternoon as temperatures warm back near 90 degrees.

We could see one to two rounds of rain return to the area on Monday. The first round could develop in the Northern Plains and push south closer to Missouri or miss us altogether. The next round will arrive Monday night but should be gone before daybreak on Tuesday. This second round looks more likely for us as we head through the next week.

After the rain is gone we should cool down with highs in the low to mid 80s through the second half of the week.

