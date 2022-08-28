Family, friends: Man killed in Lee’s Summit hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) -- Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning.

Charles Criniere was heading southbound on his bike on View High Drive when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist Criniere’s family, he leaves a wife and 10 children behind.

He was also a teacher at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

Police say the vehicle that struck the bicyclist did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $50,000 for the family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.