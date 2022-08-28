Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Family, friends: Man killed in Lee’s Summit hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning.(GoFundMe)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) -- Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning.

Charles Criniere was heading southbound on his bike on View High Drive when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist Criniere’s family, he leaves a wife and 10 children behind.

He was also a teacher at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

Police say the vehicle that struck the bicyclist did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $50,000 for the family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under...
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
Katie Black.
Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
police lights
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO