Clinton police investigating homicide

FILE: Clinton Police Dept.
FILE: Clinton Police Dept.(WLBT)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old woman was found dead in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri, police said.

Clinton police officers were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting. There, they found Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, dead from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Alexander was a resident of the house.

Police said they have a 27-year-old man who lived at the address in custody. He has not been charged yet but was arrested on a 24 hour investigative hold for murder.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with Clinton Investigators and Henry County Sheriff’s Department personnel assisting.

