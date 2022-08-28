Clinton police investigating homicide

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old woman was found dead in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri, police said.

Clinton police officers were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting. There, they found Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, dead from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Alexander was a resident of the house.

Police said they have a 27-year-old man who lived at the address in custody. He has not been charged yet but was arrested on a 24 hour investigative hold for murder.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with Clinton Investigators and Henry County Sheriff’s Department personnel assisting.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.