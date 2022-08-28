2 suspects wanted in car burglaries arrested following pursuit in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two suspects wanted for breaking into several vehicles in Kansas City, Kan., are in custody following a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, Kan., police say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received calls from people who were shopping at The Legends.

The tipsters noticed two individuals were breaking into cars in the area.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers located the vehicle in question at 98th and Parallel Parkway. The vehicle refused to pull over for police and a pursuit was initiated.

In the 8400 block of Kansas Avenue, the suspects’ vehicle struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Individuals in the other vehicle were not hospitalized and treated at the scene.

Police say that between 15-20 vehicles were burglarized at the area of The Legends.

