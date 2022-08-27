Union Station hosting Len Dawson tribute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans looking to honor Kansas City’s legendary quarterback following his passing Wednesday can do so at Union Station.

Union Station’s Grand Hall is hosting a display that opened Friday and will remain available to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fans are invited to leave a message or sign their name in a book placed alongside the tribute to Dawson, who died Wednesday at the age of 87. The book, filled with community messages and memories, will be presented to Dawson’s family.

Dawson’s funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 16 at Country Club Christian Church and is open to the public.

On Thursday, the Chiefs honored Dawson with an imitation of his famous “choir huddle,” and the team announced that it would put helmet decals with Dawson’s No. 16 on them throughout the 2022 season.

