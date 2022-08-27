Show-Me some football: High school football kicks off in Missouri
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- High school football is back!
Teams on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area started their seasons on Friday.
KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above.
Here were the scores of note from our area:
- Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 0
- Smithville 28, Raytown 12
- Lafayette County 61, Penney 23
- Liberty North 17, Lee’s Summit North 7
- Lawson 20, Oak Grove 16
- Liberty 30, Lee’s Summit West 0
- Belton 21, Excelsior Springs 11
- St. Pius X 27, Pembroke Hill 0
- Staley 34, Blue Springs 14
- Lincoln Prep 41, Cameron 0
- Ray-Pec 33, Rockhurst 26
- Blue Springs South 52, Lee’s Summit 27
- Center 61, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
- Fort Osage 33, Grain Valley 14
- Park Hill 68, Columbia Battle 38
- Kearney 21, Platte County 14 (OT)
- North Kansas City 28, Hickman 0
- Odessa 45, Southern Boone 42
