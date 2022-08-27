Show-Me some football: High school football kicks off in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- High school football is back!

Teams on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area started their seasons on Friday.

KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above.

Here were the scores of note from our area:

Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 0

Smithville 28, Raytown 12

Lafayette County 61, Penney 23

Liberty North 17, Lee’s Summit North 7

Lawson 20, Oak Grove 16

Liberty 30, Lee’s Summit West 0

Belton 21, Excelsior Springs 11

St. Pius X 27, Pembroke Hill 0

Staley 34, Blue Springs 14

Lincoln Prep 41, Cameron 0

Ray-Pec 33, Rockhurst 26

Blue Springs South 52, Lee’s Summit 27

Center 61, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

Fort Osage 33, Grain Valley 14

Park Hill 68, Columbia Battle 38

Kearney 21, Platte County 14 (OT)

North Kansas City 28, Hickman 0

Odessa 45, Southern Boone 42

