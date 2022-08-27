Seahawks name former Missouri Tiger Drew Lock as backup QB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A COVID diagnosis and poor play in the preseason landed former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock the backup role for the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday night.

Lock missed the Seahawks second preseason game against the Chicago Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, and never was able to surpass Geno Smith on the depth chart.

“He can play,” Carroll said of Lock, a second-round pick by Denver in 2019. “I don’t have any question that he can play. I really don’t. He’s got all the athleticism. He’s got the arm strength. He’s got arm talent. He’s got a creativity about him. All of that. I think he’s going to be a fantastic football player soon, so it’s just a matter of he just didn’t quite have enough time to beat out a guy who knew exactly what he was doing and who just stayed at it and really just won the job because of his consistency and really his performance.”

The former Missouri Tiger was traded to Seattle this offseason in a deal that sent Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Lock, a former second-round pick, lost the starting role coming out of training camp for the second straight season. The Lee’s Summit High School product has thrown 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his three seasons in the NFL.

