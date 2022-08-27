Aging & Style
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

A rollover crash on I-670 westbound is blocking all lanes.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon.

An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes of westbound traffic were re-opened.

The pickup was the only vehicle involved in the crash. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

