Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to KCPD, a white Ford F250 was traveling north on Prospect and had stopped for a red light. The driver of the Ford told police he was moving through the green to turn left and collided with the black Suzuki motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Propsect.

The driver said there was a vehicle heading southbound turning left while he began his turn left. The F250 driver said he did not see Wright until it was too late.

Wright was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle struck the front of the truck.

He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

