Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks.

On Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to the 13-mile mark of the main channel for the single-vessel crash.

Troopers are on scene of a single vessel fatality crash on Lake of the Ozarks at the 13 mile mark of the main channel.



A boat overturned ejecting several occupants. There is one confirmed fatality and all subjects have been accounted for.



Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

Investigators confirm one person died. The crash ejected several people inside the boat. Investigators say everyone on the boat is accounted for. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

