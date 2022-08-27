Aging & Style
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks.

On Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to the 13-mile mark of the main channel for the single-vessel crash.

Investigators confirm one person died. The crash ejected several people inside the boat. Investigators say everyone on the boat is accounted for. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

