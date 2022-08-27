Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022.

According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use, carry and brandish a firearm during a crime of violence.

The documents said the Kansas City Police Department was made aware of a string of at least 19 robberies of gas stations and convenience stores in the Kansas City metro area. Each of the robberies were committed in similar fashion, the documents allege, with suspects wearing face masks, possessing firearms and brandishing the firearms at victim employees.

In each of the robberies, federal prosecutors said there were at least two suspects, including getaway drivers, with some incidents occurring within the same hour.

Dean allegedly wore similar clothing -- with at least seven of the robberies committed with a suspect wearing a distinctive black hood Nike sweatshirt -- the documents state.

The documents said investigators met with two victims of these robberies and presented a six-photo lineup to both. In each instance, the victims identified photos which pictured Dean as the suspect who committed the robbery.

Dean was arrested on July 21, 2022, in front of an auto-parts store in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the federal documents.

Federal court documents do not list all of the suspected robbery locations, but they include at least the Dollar General store on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown and Cloud 9 Liquor on Raytown Road in Raytown.

