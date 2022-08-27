Aging & Style
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend

The KC Streetcar will have extended hours during the Labor Day weekend.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend..

With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.

The KC Streetcar will operate with the following hours and service levels:

  • Friday, Sept. 2 from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. with enhanced frequency -- meaning four streetcars -- from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. with enhanced frequency from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Extended schedule)
  • Monday, Sept. 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Holiday schedule)

Free parking will be available in the area near the North Loop for the KC Streetcar near 7th & Main, and the KC Streetcar is free to ride, as well.

