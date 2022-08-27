Kansas suspends wide receiver Trevor Wilson following arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Athletics announced that wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely following the redshirt sophomore’s arrest Thursday.

Wilson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon. Redshirt freshman Tanaka Scott, 20, was also arrested but the court dismissed charges against him due to a lack of probable cause.

Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, police were called to the QuikTrip on the northeast corner of 23rd and Haskell around 11:30 a.m. There, a man said two men driving two different vehicles displayed two separate weapons before driving away.

READ MORE: KU wide receiver Trevor Wilson charged with aggravated assault

Lawrence police said the two vehicles described by the victim -- a red Dodge Charger and an orange Dodge Challenger -- were found along with the two men and two weapons at the nearby Club Carwash.

No one was physically injured.

The person who called the police said he was sitting in traffic on Haskell, heading southbound toward 23rd street, when the Charger pulled up next to him. At that point, the person driving the Charger opened the door, stood up and displayed the weapon. He said the driver said a few words, then got back in his car and drove into the QuikTrip lot. The Challenger followed and displayed a weapon as he passed by, according to the victim.

Wilson caught 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season. Scott appeared in two games while redshirting last season. Wilson began his collegiate career at Buffalo in 2019 and followed Kansas head coach Lance Leipold to Lawrence before the 2021 season.

Kansas begins its season Friday, Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee Tech.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.