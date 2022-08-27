Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead.

Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.

According to the police, the vehicle that struck the bicyclist did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.