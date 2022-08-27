Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

FILE
FILE(WBKO)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead.

Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.

According to the police, the vehicle that struck the bicyclist did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
Federal documents are charging Latrell O. Dean in a string of robberies committed from November...
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
The KC Streetcar will have extended hours during the Labor Day weekend.
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend
FILE: Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced an indefinite suspension for wide receiver...
Kansas suspends wide receiver Trevor Wilson following arrest