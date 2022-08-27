Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County.

Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a probation violation.

He posted a $50,000 and has been released from jail.

His two previously listed addresses are in California, court records show.

Wilson was convicted of posting a threatening comment on the Facebook of a Texas woman. The post was made following the shooting deaths of five police officers in Dallas.

“We’ll see how much her life matters soon. Better be careful leaving your info open where she can be found :) Hold her close tonight it’ll be the last time,” the comment read.

The Overland Park Police Department investigated the matter and later fired Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.