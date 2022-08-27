City of Overland Park continues to study short-term housing options

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- The City of Overland Park has been looking into the areas short term rentals and ways to address certain issues surrounding them.

“We identified a few hundred, we think that there are probably in the thousands,” says Meg Ralph, the Overland Park communications manager.

The short-term rental concept continues to grow and grow in the KC Metro.

One of the people flourishing from Airbnb is host Chaz Schneider, who’s been operating an Airbnb in Overland Park since January 2020.

“It’s been great honestly, better than I anticipated even before we started,” says Schneider.

Schneider says he’s had nearly 250 stays from people visiting from all different states.

Unlike other Airbnb’s Schneider lives in the Airbnb while his guest stay.

“I say right away that just deters people who are going to cause issues to begin with, whether they are trying to be loud or have a party, they are not going to be able to,” says Schneider.

Which that type of behavior the city of Overland Park is trying to prevent.

Back in April the Overland Park city council directed city staff to research and analyze options to address issues surrounding short term rentals.

In the study city staff found short term rentals can be difficult to identify since they can be offered on hundreds of websites and platforms.

Short term rentals have a higher rate of calls for emergency service than long term rentals or owner-occupied properties, but the percentage of calls for response at them are less than one half of one percent of the city’s overall calls for service.

Lastly more than 80 percent of residents support a nuisance party ordinance and licensing and some regulations of the short-term rentals.

After the study it was recommended, the city continue working to identify short term rentals in the city,

draft a nuisance ordinance, investigate licensing of short-term rentals as a possible future option and expanding outreach to inform people on how to report issues with short term rentals to the city.

“We don’t necessarily see it as a host or resident issue, it’s an overall better community issue for Overland Park<’ says Ralph.

Which Schneider appreciates the steps taken and hopes the city doesn’t become overreaching.

“As long as they are just not trying to be too controlling with it or register and you have to pay or you have to give a percentage, anything like that I would be opposed,” says Schneider.

The city says they will be talking further about the future of short-term rentals in the next couple of months.

They say no changes will be made without a chance for community input first.

If anyone has an issue with a short-term rental in the city, you are asked to go to the link below to report any problem.

More information here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.