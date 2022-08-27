Aging & Style
Blue Springs man sentenced to 15 years for child abuse

Bryan Snow has been sentenced to 15 years for child abuse.
Bryan Snow has been sentenced to 15 years for child abuse.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Blue Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child abuse, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

According to court records filed Feb. 21, 2021, police were dispatched to the 400 block of SW Moreland School Road on a reported medical assist. There, they found two malnourished children in the house along with a 27-year-old woman with multiple sclerosis located in a bathtub.

As a result, a Jackson County judge sentenced Bryan Snow to 15 years Friday.

