Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson said in a release. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

Concert organizers plan to reschedule the event. All tickets held for the Aug. 27 date will be honored at a rescheduled date.

