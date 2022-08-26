Why you won’t see paramedics at Springfield High School football games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football starts Friday!

As schools get ready to take on their rivals, one team won’t be on the field this year. Emergency medical services and ambulances will not be at Friday night football games. While school and medical leaders didn’t come to this decision easily, it was determined that there was a stronger need for services in the community than on the gridiron.

“The decision that was made to not provide on-site ambulances was not an easy decision,” said the Regional Administrator of Sports Medicine at Mercy Jim Raynor. “It was a decision based out of necessity. What is happening is throughout the city of Springfield, the demand and the calls that are required of our EMS teams from both health systems has just dramatically increased.”

The Emergency medical services professionals and Springfield Public Schools administrators developed a plan to keep student-athletes and the community safe.

“All the Springfield Public Schools, including Catholic, has certified athletic trainers that are licensed in the state of Missouri that are specifically trained for emergency management health care for student-athletes,” said Raynor.

The reason for this decision is the need for EMS in the community has increased. More calls are coming in that require ambulance services. Instead of having an ambulance parked near the field, they are strategically placed throughout the community to respond promptly.

“We will have a dedicated ambulance scheduled, said Springfield Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities, Joshua Scott. “There’ll be close, response time will be quick. So we’re very confident with the plan we have moving forward.”

Just because the ambulance won’t be on-site doesn’t mean that medical professionals won’t be present to respond to an incident or injury. Certified athletic trainers work with these athletes daily and are prepared to handle an emergency until an ambulance can arrive.

“Our athletic trainers with Mercy Sports Med are trained and equipped and licensed to take care of our kids,” said Scott. “They’re with our kids every day. At practice, they’re at every game, and so we are not reducing the immediate and on-field care of our student-athletes.

“Families in Springfield need to know that their sons, their daughters, across all sports, have a health care professional who is an advocate for their health in the athletic competition,” said Raynor. “They’re there every day, every day after school. And those are the people that are behind the scenes that are truly caring and advocating for your son and daughter.”

First responders say that not a single player was taken to the hospital by ambulance last year.

“Do we love not having the EMS on site? No, we would like to have every ambulance and every medical personnel that we can, but right now where we feel very confident with the ability of Our Mercy sports trainers to assess sports injuries and take care of our kids,” said Scott.

This is not a new concept. Ambulances haven’t been present for junior varsity, freshman, or middle school games for the past few years.

