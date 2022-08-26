Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration...
FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties.

The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed.

Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.

Halo refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the new name for the mountain in December.

The mountain is located within the Umpqua National Forest and is more than 4,000 feet tall.

According to a name change proposal form on the board’s website, the mountain was originally named for a nearby town called Swastika, which took its name from a cattle ranch where the owner branded his cattle with the symbol before it was used by the Nazis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology
An 18-year-old was struck at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Monday.
Student struck by lightning on first day of college
There are some major changes at the Independence School District following the recent approval...
Independence Schools showcasing major changes after $43 million bond
Perseverance Hall collapsed on Thursday. The loss of the historic building is seen as a sign on...
Jazz landmark Perseverance Hall collapses in New Orleans