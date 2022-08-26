Services for Chiefs great Len Dawson announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Funeral services for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson are set for Friday, Sept. 16.

Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church.

Dawson died this week at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships.

You can read his entire obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.