Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Services for Chiefs great Len Dawson announced

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)(Mark Duncan | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Funeral services for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson are set for Friday, Sept. 16.

Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church.

Dawson died this week at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships.

You can read his entire obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Deon D. Sanders entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder charge for the killing of...
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
KU wide receiver Trevor Wilson charged with aggravated assault