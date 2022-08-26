Aging & Style
Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has granted a request by a Roman Catholic priest to have a 2014 arrest expunged from his record after a statutory sodomy case was dropped in 2015.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Thursday found that the Rev. Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang’s record should be expunged. Jiang was arrested in April 2014 after a boy accused the priest of molestation at a St. Louis Catholic elementary school.

All charges against Jiang were later dropped. He sued the child’s mother and a victims group. The lawsuit was settled in 2017 and the mother and the group publicly apologized to Jiang.

