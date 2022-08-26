Aging & Style
Police: Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

FILE — Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold after a handgun was found inside a 13-year-old's locker.(Erin Sullivan WMTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.

The middle school is in the Park Hill School District.

“Currently there is no threat to the school or any students or staff,” Sheriff Mark Owen stated in a release. “The safety of our schools is a top priority for both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District. We have a strong working relationship with the Park Hill School District to help protect our schools, the students, and the staff. The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our School Resource Officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.”

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

