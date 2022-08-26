Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive near the roadway. Police said the victim, 29-year-old William Pearson, had been shot. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.