NB US-169 at Barry Road overpass to be closed for portion of weekend following crash

FILE — Northbound U.S. Highway 169 traffic will be directed to exit onto Barry Road as traffic approaches the bridge.(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 will be closed at Barry Road due to bridge construction.

The Missouri Department of Transportation stated a driver struck and damaged the bridge Wednesday evening and then left the scene.

MoDOT will close the section of highway from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday “to make urgent bridge repairs to the NW Barry Road bridge.”

Northbound U.S. Highway 169 traffic will be directed to exit onto Barry Road as traffic approaches the bridge.

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-474-TIPS.

