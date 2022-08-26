Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening.

According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

They said a white Ford F-250 was going north on Prospect Avenue when he stopped at a red light. When it turned green, he moved to turn left.

At that point, a black Suzuki motorcycle was going south on Prospect.

The person driving the pickup truck said there was also a maroon car going south, which was also turning left. So, he was turning when the maroon car turned.

“He did not see the motorcycle until it was too late,” the police said.

The motorcycle ended up hitting the front of the F-250, which threw the rider off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a local hospital after colliding with the truck but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) runs with the ball during the second half of...
Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale
One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday...
One dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire
At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from Cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients...
Device gives Amish teen second chance at life
Victims are usually unaware until they get notified of activity by their bank or get to the...
Lenexa police warn shoppers of 'distraction theft'
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was wearing a hoodie honoring the late Chiefs quarterback Len...
Chiefs play first game since passing of Len Dawson