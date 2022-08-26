Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening.

According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

They said a white Ford F-250 was going north on Prospect Avenue when he stopped at a red light. When it turned green, he moved to turn left.

At that point, a black Suzuki motorcycle was going south on Prospect.

The person driving the pickup truck said there was also a maroon car going south, which was also turning left. So, he was turning when the maroon car turned.

“He did not see the motorcycle until it was too late,” the police said.

The motorcycle ended up hitting the front of the F-250, which threw the rider off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a local hospital after colliding with the truck but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

