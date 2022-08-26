Missouri high school football gets underway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri high school football kicks off the 2022 season Friday night. 810 Varsity released its rankings for the Kansas City metro area last week.
Matchups throughout the Kansas City metro area are listed below. All kickoff times are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Blue Springs Wildcats at Staley Falcons
- Center at St. Joseph Lafayette
- Columbia Rock Bridge at Park Hill South
- Game can be seen on the South Side Scoop YouTube page
- Excelsior Springs at Belton
- Grain Valley at Fort Osage
- Game can be seen on Spectrum Ch. 30
- Kearney at Platte County
- Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South
- Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
- Liberty at Lee’s Summit West
- Lincoln College Prep at Cameron
- North Kansas City at Columbia Hickman
- Oak Grove at Lawson
- Odessa at Southern Boone
- Polo at West Platte
- Park Hill at Columbia Battle
- Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X
- Penney at Lafayette County
- Raytown at Smithville
- Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar
- Game can be seen on the 810 Varsity YouTube page
- Summit Christian at St. Michael
- Truman at Raytown South
- Winnetonka at Oak Park
- Game can be seen on the Metro Sports KC YouTube page
- William Chrisman at Grandview
Kansas high school football will kick off next week. Tune in to KCTV5′s Friday night newscast for score updates and highlights.
READ MORE: Why you won’t see paramedics at Springfield High School football games
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.