Missouri high school football gets underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri high school football kicks off the 2022 season Friday night. 810 Varsity released its rankings for the Kansas City metro area last week.

Matchups throughout the Kansas City metro area are listed below. All kickoff times are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Blue Springs Wildcats at Staley Falcons

Center at St. Joseph Lafayette

Columbia Rock Bridge at Park Hill South Game can be seen on the South Side Scoop YouTube page

Excelsior Springs at Belton

Grain Valley at Fort Osage Game can be seen on Spectrum Ch. 30

Kearney at Platte County

Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

Liberty at Lee’s Summit West

Lincoln College Prep at Cameron

North Kansas City at Columbia Hickman

Oak Grove at Lawson

Odessa at Southern Boone

Polo at West Platte

Park Hill at Columbia Battle

Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X

Penney at Lafayette County

Raytown at Smithville

Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar Game can be seen on the 810 Varsity YouTube page

Summit Christian at St. Michael

Truman at Raytown South

Winnetonka at Oak Park Game can be seen on the Metro Sports KC YouTube page

William Chrisman at Grandview

Kansas high school football will kick off next week. Tune in to KCTV5′s Friday night newscast for score updates and highlights.

