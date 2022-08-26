Aging & Style
Mahomes wears hoodie honoring late Len Dawson ahead of game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on from the field, wearing a hoodie...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on from the field, wearing a hoodie honoring the late Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, before an NFL pre-season football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was wearing a hoodie honoring the late Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson on Thursday night.

He was seen wearing it before the NFL preseason football game, in which the Chiefs will take on the Green Bay Packers.

You can view the full image by clicking here.

Mr. Dawson passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday. To learn all about his life and legacy, check out our previous coverage below.

Also, they did a huddle today that was nearly identical to the type Len Dawson did in the 1960s.

Complete coverage from KCTV5 News:

Len Dawson, Chiefs Super Bowl winning QB and longtime broadcaster, dies at 87

‘A perfect leader:’ Dawson’s teammates share memories of legendary Chiefs QB

Kansas City’s first star: Lenny the Cool

‘He was all class’: Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson

PHOTOS: Len Dawson — a Hall of Fame QB, an iconic broadcaster, a Kansas City legend

Kansas City, football community remembers Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson

