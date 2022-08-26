Mahomes wears hoodie honoring late Len Dawson ahead of game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was wearing a hoodie honoring the late Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson on Thursday night.

He was seen wearing it before the NFL preseason football game, in which the Chiefs will take on the Green Bay Packers.

You can view the full image by clicking here.

Mr. Dawson passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday. To learn all about his life and legacy, check out our previous coverage below.

Also, they did a huddle today that was nearly identical to the type Len Dawson did in the 1960s.

