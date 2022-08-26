KU Athletics partners with Opendorse for NIL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Athletics has partnered with Opendorse to create a pathway for Jayhawk student-athletes to earn name, image and likeness opportunities.

According to a release from Kansas Athletics Thursday, the Opendorse partnership is one of the first licensed Kansas marketplaces in college sports.

“The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes and promises to mobilize the KU fanbase and local organizations to best support its student-athletes,” the announcement read. “Kansas is among the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities.”

Opendorse allows Kansas fans, brands, sponsors and donors to browse, pitch, book and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities on a platform that complies with KU and NCAA standards.

Kansas athletes will have the opportunity to review opportunities, receive deals, accept compensation and disclose NIL activities to the school all from within the Opendorse app.

Opendorse is one of the leading technology platforms for athlete endorsements and includes more than 80,000 athletes from a variety of leagues, teams and brands.

