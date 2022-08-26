Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence

JACKSON COUNTY, MO -- Family members are relieved Friday after a judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for a deadly shooting that killed Camry Alonzo in 2020 inside her Independence apartment.

Deon D. Sanders entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder charge. He learned his sentence Friday morning.

Alonzo’s family members and friends filled the courtroom to be a voice for her. “We just finally get to breathe and focus on grieving,” her mother Connie Schwegler said. Relatives and friends wore Alonzo’s favorite color purple and wore t-shirts with her name and the phrase, “Camry’s Army.”

They describe Alonzo as a hardworking young mother, daughter, sister, and friend whose life was cut short. “Very outgoing, loving, caring person,” her sister Megan Alonzo said. “She would always be there for you anytime you needed anything.”

Alonzo’s then-boyfriend, Sanders, turned himself in at a Kansas City police station in May of 2020. He confessed to shooting her inside her apartment bathroom. Sanders told police he took their child to a relative’s home before turning himself in. Someone dropped of their child at a fire station following the shooting.

“Her little boy is safe,” Schwegler said. “I believe that Camry gave up her life for her little boy so that he wouldn’t be in that toxic and abusive environment growing up. She gave her life up for him.”

Relatives say her son is safe and thriving in a loving home. “It’s finally over after 27 months,” Schwegler said. “We get to finally breathe and grieve Camry.” Family members said they were satisfied with the sentence.

“What he received is what he deserves. In court, they always want to say we need to show mercy and I think mercy was shown,” Alonzo’s cousin Makaya Jacquot said. “We’re more than grateful for what he got. We’re always going to ask for more. We weren’t even expecting to get as much as we did. So that was God shining down on us and answering two years’ worth of prayers.”

They plan to honor Camry every year to keep her memory alive. “We’ll never forget her,” Jacquot said. They plan to celebrate her birthday in her honor. “She was everything to us,” Schwegler said. “She was the glue that kept our family together.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.