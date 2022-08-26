Independence Schools showcasing major changes after $43 million bond

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - There are plenty of new changes at the Independence School District as students head back to classes, including new softball and football fields following a $43 million bond passing.

The district is using the millions with no tax increase. It said every project totals more than $100 million in improvements they’d like to do, but $43 million allows it to remain a no-tax-increase bond. It’s spread across numerous schools, improving fields, adding additions to high schools, and finding ways to showcase the arts.

The district is facing a bus driver shortage forcing them to change its pickup boundaries from a mile to a mile-and-a-half away for secondary schools. Superintendent Dale Herl said new fields at two high schools and a football field at Nowlin Middle School will help with transportation woes.

“Luckily, we’re starting to see more applications come in so at some point we’re hoping to revisit that to change it back to a mile. At the very earliest it would be a semester but more than likely it would not be until next year,” said Herl.

What once was a big patch of grass outside Nowlin Middle School is now a football field with a scoreboard surrounded by an eight-lane track. There is also a new javelin area for track athletics. They are still working on the locker room and storage building.

Van Horn High School has a brand-new cafeteria with school logos, different chair layouts, and a senior lunchroom. Herl said the school’s enrollment numbers have gone up by about 700 students since they joined the district 13 years ago.

William Chrisman High School and Truman High School have their own softball fields now. It features a turf field, new dugouts, netted batting cages, and a new scoreboard. Herl thinks these changes will bring more students to games, have students consider playing the sport, and save a lot on transportation costs. Herl said the new fields will save the district one full bus to use for other purposes than having to transport students to stadiums they were previously using for home games.

“For kids to come to school on the first day and continue to see the improvements, they really appreciate it. I certainly appreciate it as the superintendent and again, it just speaks so highly of the relationship we have between the school district, and the community, and our patrons,” he said.

They have phase three to complete still which features an auditorium at Van Horn, one secured entry at Three Trails Elementary, and HVAC system upgrades in some schools. They plan to finish all projects by summer next year.

