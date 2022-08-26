Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 25 animals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – More than 25 animals were rescued by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force Thursday night in Lathrop, Missouri.

The animals rescued include nine dogs, 10 cats, five chickens, a sugar glider and a gerbil. The organization said deceased animals were also found on the property.

The animals were brought to the Humane Society’s St. Louis City headquarters for veterinary care and rehabilitation. The animals are expected to be available for adoption once they have recuperated.

Click here to make a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri.

To report an animal who may be in danger or suffering from abuse or neglect, call (314) 647-4400.

