Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sports bettors in Kansas found out what options they’ll have on Sept. 1 following an announcement from the Kansas Lottery on Friday.
After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering would have a soft launch Sept. 1 and a full opening for Sept. 8, a full list of partnerships between sportsbooks and casino has been published.
READ MORE: Tips given to Kansans as sports betting set to start
The Kansas Lottery noted in Senate Bill 84 that each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. It said those partnerships are as follows:
- Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.
- Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.
- Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.
- An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.
- Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.
- An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.
READ MORE: Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.