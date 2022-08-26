Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sports bettors in Kansas found out what options they’ll have on Sept. 1 following an announcement from the Kansas Lottery on Friday.

After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering would have a soft launch Sept. 1 and a full opening for Sept. 8, a full list of partnerships between sportsbooks and casino has been published.

The Kansas Lottery noted in Senate Bill 84 that each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. It said those partnerships are as follows:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings. An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet. An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.



