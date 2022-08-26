Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe

Kansas Lottery announces approved platforms for sports betting

Generic.
Generic.(KWCH)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Sports bettors in Kansas found out what options they’ll have on Sept. 1 following an announcement from the Kansas Lottery on Friday.

After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering would have a soft launch Sept. 1 and a full opening for Sept. 8, a full list of partnerships between sportsbooks and casino has been published.

READ MORE: Tips given to Kansans as sports betting set to start

The Kansas Lottery noted in Senate Bill 84 that each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. It said those partnerships are as follows:

  • Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.
  • Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.
  • Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.
    • An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.
  • Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.
    • An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date.
READ MORE: Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
KU wide receiver Trevor Wilson charged with aggravated assault
The new KC Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri was unveiled to the public on...
Chiefs stars visit KC Current practice
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as...
K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12
High School Football
Missouri high school football gets underway